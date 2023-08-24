Noted Negotiator Joe Rice Joins PFAS Leadership Team to Get ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge overseeing 3M's proposed $12.5 billion settlement over forever chemicals has added noted negotiator Joe Rice to the plaintiffs' leadership team. Rice, of Motley Rice, said U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who is overseeing thousands of lawsuits over PFAS in drinking water supplies, asked him to join a team that already includes three other co-lead lawyers and his own fellow partner Fred Thompson, who is liaison. Gergel also preliminarily approved a separate $1.2 billion deal with DuPont.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 24, 2023, 7:05 PM

