New Suit - Insurance

Marsh & McLennan, a global real estate brokerage and consulting firm, and Clear Blue Specialty Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in South Dakota District Court. The court case was filed by Marlow, Woodward & Huff on behalf of Noteboom RV, which claims hail damage to nearly 250 vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04110, Noteboom RV, LLC v. Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Noteboom RV, LLC

Plaintiffs

Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC

defendants

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC

Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute