Not Yet: Push for Digital Deposition Transcripts Fails Again...

Court reporters may only provide paper transcripts of depositions, but digital transcripts are more secure and an effort to make them the standard was introduced in the Texas Legislature. In the 88th Legislature, a Dallas attorney and senior politician sponsored a bill on behalf of the Texas Deposition Reporters Association that would have made digital depositions possible. Although House Bill 4032 was voted favorably out of the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee, it died on the House floor. Rep. John W. Bryant, D-Dallas, sponsored the bill.

June 13, 2023, 12:50 PM

