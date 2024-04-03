Not Toying Around: Hasbro CLOs Exceptional Performance Pays ...

Mr. Potato Head must be proud of Hasbro legal chief Tarrant Sibley, who for the first time since joining the company 23 years ago has cracked its list of highest-paid executives. Sibley in 2023 received compensation totaling $3.4 million, according to Hasbro's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. That included a salary of $619,423, plus nearly $1.7 million in stock awards, $646,606 in stock options and $401,386 in incentive plan compensation.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 03, 2024, 2:43 PM