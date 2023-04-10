Not the Enemy: Treating Opposing Counsel with Respect | Law....

News From Law.com

The practice of law is intended to be a collegial profession. Many bars and courts have worked in recent years to strongly encourage civility and respect for others, sometimes even making it ethically required. Recently, a law firm in Florida released an internal memorandum outlining new procedures. Specifically, the memo stated that management wanted to "make it unequivocally clear that [the firm will not be not be giving an inch to [insurance] carriers ever again. Not one inch."

Florida

April 10, 2023, 10:18 AM

nature of claim: /