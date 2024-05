News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that a statutory amendment requiring payment of employees for pre- and post-shift work is to be applied prospectively, rather than retroactively. The justices overturned a published Appellate Division ruling calling for retroactive application of recent revisions to New Jersey's Wage Payment Law and Wage and Hour Law.

Construction & Engineering

May 15, 2024, 6:52 PM

nature of claim: /