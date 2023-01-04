News From Law.com

What started out as an ordinary bike-versus-car-collision personal injury lawsuit in South Florida turned into a 7-figure win for a Coral Gables law firm. But it's the litigation strategy that attorneys say really paid off, and they have some advice for others going up against insurance carriers who allegedly try and low ball clients. A 70-year-old bicyclist from Philadelphia retained attorneys Thomas Scolaro and Justin Shapiro with Leesfield Scolaro P.A., after a vehicle struck him in Naples in 2020.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 1:56 PM