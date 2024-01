News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has ordered the reinstatement of a Comcast of New Jersey employee fired for using a racial epithet during a virtual meeting with co-workers. The appeals court ruling upheld the decision of a U.S. District Court judge who said the employee's termination was an excessive penalty.

Telecommunications

January 31, 2024, 4:28 PM

