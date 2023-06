News From Law.com

After much speculation that former President Donald Trump's trial would stay in Miami post-arraignment, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is assigned to the case, scheduled it for Aug. 24 in her home district of Fort Pierce, according to court documents released from her office. But is that the final word? And what might it mean for the former president?

Government

June 21, 2023, 1:42 PM

nature of claim: /