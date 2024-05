News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court ruled that an attorney who provided limited representation to a pro se plaintiff in a complex discrimination suit did not commit legal malpractice. The former client, Keith Thomas, claimed that the attorney's representation, which was limited to drafting documents and responding to the adversary's requests, was unreasonable, given the complexity of the underlying discrimination suit against UPS.

Legal Services

May 17, 2024, 2:31 PM

nature of claim: /