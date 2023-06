News From Law.com

The trial court dismissed the defendant's counterclaim in a foreclosure law action, but a Connecticut Appellate Court reversed the ruling, and differed with the trial court's interpretation of a statute involving liens. The plaintiff, Fiorita Kornhaas & Company P.C., filed the lawsuit against the defendant, Joseph Vilela, in March 2020. The plaintiff is a corporation in Danbury, and the defendant is the owner of commercial property in Newington.

June 16, 2023, 2:13 PM

