The U.K. Supreme Court's verdict earlier this week that a litigation financing agreement (LFA) in the longrunning trucks litigation was, in actual fact, a damages based agreement (DBA), has shocked the industry. It may sound like a technical clarification. But the ramifications of the judgement on the business models of litigation funders, and the viability of class actions, are enormous.

United Kingdom

August 01, 2023, 5:52 AM

