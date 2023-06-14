Not in This County: Paxton Wont Get Preferred Venue for His ...

News From Law.com

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, in a split six-to-three vote, dashed Attorney General Ken Paxton's years-long struggle to keep his securities fraud trial in Collin County. The State of Texas state had appealed a First District Court of Appeals order that voided Harris County as the venue for trial. Collin County is Paxton's home county and political science experts and the state have long held that a trial held there would be most advantageous to the attorney general.

June 14, 2023, 5:47 PM

