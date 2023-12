News From Law.com

A New Jersey appellate panel declared the state's courts off-limits to plaintiffs from Pennsylvania who raise sexual abuse claims against the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The appeals court affirmed decisions by two trial court judges finding that New Jersey had no jurisdiction in suits by plaintiffs who claimed they were sexually abused at locations in the state by priests from Pennsylvania in the 1970s and 1980s.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 27, 2023, 2:55 PM

nature of claim: /