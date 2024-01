News From Law.com

Lori Cohen, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, its head of litigation and renowned trial litigator, achieved an impressive 58 defense verdicts before suddenly and inexplicably losing her voice. Now, with the help of her long-time trial technologist Gerard Buitrago, she's harnessing the power of AI through Eleven Labs to get back in the courtroom.

AI & Automation

January 24, 2024, 6:47 PM

