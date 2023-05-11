Not For the Faint of Heart: Quinn Emanuel Charts Growth in B...

News From Law.com

Boston was once seen as a market where there were too many lawyers for too few local cases. No more. Patrick Curran, a founder and managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan's Boston office, said the firm launched in Boston in 2018, recognizing an opportunity to take market share in a maturing business landscape. Since then, Quinn has recruited more than 40 attorneys in the market, while notching trial victories for biotech innovators and high-net-worth individuals.

May 11, 2023, 2:37 PM

