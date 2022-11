News From Law.com

A case involving a former employee who was denied religious exemption from her employer's COVID-19 vaccination was removed to federal court in Connecticut. Spotted on Law.com Radar: Attorney Matthew S. Carlone of Terk & Carlone filed the case on behalf of Catherine Langer, who had been employed at a public school for 13 years by the defendant, the Hartland Board of Education.

Connecticut

November 18, 2022, 2:35 PM