In this edition of the National Law Journal's interview series with plaintiffs bar leaders, Hausfeld's co-founder and global co-chair Brian Ratner discusses recent trends in antitrust enforcement, the global litigation firm's strategic goals moving forward and its pursuits against Big Tech. He also talks about the impact of an in part more conservative judiciary and the importance of specialization for young attorneys.

March 22, 2023, 8:30 AM

