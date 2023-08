News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled a COVID-19-era executive order, which granted immunity to health care professionals as the novel virus spread, did not apply in two medical malpractice cases. The companion cases, Manginelli v. Regency House of Wallingford Inc. and Mills v. Hartford HealthCare Corp., alleged wrongful death due to medical negligence.

August 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

