Not a Single Penny: Segal McCambridge Beats Back $5.5M Claim...

News From Law.com

A Segal McCambridge team claims to have secured a defense verdict in a federal trade secret misappropriation trial where an Midland-based plaintiff sought $5.5 million in damages. Segal McCambridge said the case alleged that the Texas defendants breached provisions of their non-competition/non-disclosure agreements, intentionally interfered with the contractual relationship of over a dozen of plaintiff's clients, intentionally sought to interfere with 15 of plaintiff's employment contracts, and breached their fiduciary duty to the plaintiff.

Business Services

April 25, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /