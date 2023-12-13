Not A Lot of Deal Work: Law Firms Add More Litigators Compar...

News From Law.com

Law firms in the Southeast are continuing to focus more on litigation-related lateral hires than lawyers in transactional practices, according to a new study, which showed more lawyers moved to new law firms in the Southeast in November than in the same time last year. The study by Boston-based legal industry data company Firm Prospects LLC appears to show that law firms are "being cautious" and adding lawyers in counter-cyclical practice areas amid continued economic uncertainty, said Firm Prospects CEO Adam Oliver.

