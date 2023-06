News From Law.com

Last week, when Craig Seebald got a text message from a friend with a headline regarding the shocking news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf leagues would be merging, he was among those stunned by it. "I thought they were sending me a parody article from The Onion [website]," said Seebald, one of two Washington, D.C.-based antitrust lawyers interviewed about the news. "I then saw it was from the Wall Street Journal, and still didn't believe it."

June 15, 2023, 12:02 PM

