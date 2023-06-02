Counsel at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Eversana Life Science Services to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Carlton R. Asher Jr. on behalf of a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer Nostrum Laboratories Inc., accuses its logistics vendor Eversana of failing to properly process, return and refund orders. The case is 1:23-cv-04639, Nostrum Laboratories, Inc. v. Eversana Life Science Services, LLC.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 02, 2023, 5:26 AM