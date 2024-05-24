Who Got The Work

Kristine L. Roberts and Pete A. Brunson of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz have stepped in as defense counsel to William C. Rhodes III, the CEO of AutoZone, in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed March 13 in Tennessee Western District Court by Sterlington PLLC on behalf of Nosirrah Management, seeks to disgorge short-swing profits the defendants allegedly made in violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla, is 2:24-cv-02167, Nosirrah Management, LLC v. AutoZone, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 24, 2024, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Nosirrah Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sterlington PLLC

defendants

AutoZone, Inc.

William C. Rhodes, III

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws