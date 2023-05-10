New Suit - Employment

Norwich Commercial Group d/b/a Norcom Mortgage sued former employees Thomas Quintalino and David Cooper and their company ANA Marketing for fraud and breach of contract on Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Locke Lord, accuses the employees of siphoning money from Norcom by submitting fraudulent invoices for marketing services on behalf of ANA without disclosing their ownership interest in the company. According to the complaint, the employees used the money for car payments and other personal expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00609, Norwich Commercial Group Inc. v. Quintalino et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 10, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Norwich Commercial Group, Inc.

Locke Lord

defendants

Ana Marketing LLC

David Cooper

Thomas Quintalino

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract