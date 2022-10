Who Got The Work

Andrew Henson and David Edward Constine III of Troutman Pepper have entered appearances for Unum Life Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed Sept. 9 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Norton Health Law on behalf of Beth Anne Norton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, is 3:22-cv-00614, Norton v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

October 29, 2022, 1:51 PM