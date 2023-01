Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stickley Law on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unitrin Safeguard Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Spear Greenfield Richman Weitz & Taggart on behalf of Kevin Norton. The case is 2:23-cv-00160, Norton v. Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 2:44 PM