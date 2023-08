News From Law.com International

Brent Botha, current head of disputes at Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, said when he takes up the role of CEO on 1 October, as reported earlier this month in Law.com International, he will focus on his executive responsibilities and not try to be a practicing attorney at the same time.

Middle East / Africa

August 21, 2023, 9:35 AM

