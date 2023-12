News From Law.com

Norton Rose Fulbright has continued to see exits in its global management team since the sudden departure of global CEO Gerry Pecht in September. Global co-head of information governance, privacy and cybersecurity Ffion Flockhart is leaving the firm for Allen & Overy, Flockhart told the American Lawyer, adding that her departure date has not been confirmed.

December 15, 2023, 3:03 PM

