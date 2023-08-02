Norton Rose Partner Watches Daughter Compete in FIFA Womens ...

News From Law.com

As the U.S. Women's National Team survived the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup with a draw against Portugal on Tuesday, Norton Rose Fulbright New York co-partner-in-charge Vincent Dunn knew his stay in Oceania would last at least another week. While the banking and finance partner has continued his practice from Down Under, his attention is also focused on his daughter, Crystal Dunn, who is playing defense for the USWNT in her second Women's World Cup. Crystal also competed for the USWNT in 2019 when the team won its second consecutive world title.

August 02, 2023, 5:00 AM

