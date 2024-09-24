News From Law.com

After last September's sudden departure of Norton Rose Fulbright global CEO Gerry Pecht, who was due to serve until 2024, interim firm leaders Jeff Cody and Peter Scott were named global managing partners in a Tuesday firm announcement. Cody and Scott are also among five regional leaders of a 10-member global management committee as the firm moves away from a C-suite structure in an effort to respond to changes in specific markets more quickly.

September 24, 2024, 8:00 AM