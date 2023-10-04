Norton Rose, Hogan Lovells, 9 Other Global Law Firms Join Ge...

News From Law.com

Much of the education for using generative AI is either too general, not applicable to the specific use cases of legal professionals, or too technical, centered around early stage tools that are subject to change due to its company's acquisition or product development. It's in the search for a bespoke solution to that 10 Am Law 200 firms and one Global 200 firm signed on to get early access to SkillBurst Interactive's training generative AI modules, according to an announcement Tuesday.

October 04, 2023, 11:20 AM

