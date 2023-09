News From Law.com

A legal team in the Dallas office of Norton Rose Fulbright obtained a dismissal with prejudice for Southwest Airlines Co. on a class action suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. A day prior to the opinion and judgment rendered by a Dallas federal judge, the same team obtained dismissal of an unrelated class action against the same client in a Pennsylvania federal court.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 22, 2023, 2:59 PM

