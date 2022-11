News From Law.com International

Norton Rose Fulbright's non-U.S. business has posted an 8% increase in revenue and a 6% rise in profit for the 12 months to April 2022. The firm's limited liability accounts published on Companies House in the U.K. showed revenue rose from £482.5 million to £527 million. Profit rose from £146.9 to £156 million, equating to a total profit increase of 34% over the past three years.

November 17, 2022, 4:08 AM