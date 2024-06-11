Norton Rose Fulbright Lands a Dozen Attorneys From BCLP, Add...

News From Law.com

Norton Rose Fulbright is bringing on a team consisting of four partners, four counsel and four associates, all with experience in representing financial services in investigations. The team of partners consists of Jeff Kalinowski, Eric Martin and Jeff Ziesman in St. Louis and Laura Perlov in Denver. The entire team was formerly at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and left partly because of Norton Rose's specific focus on financial services as well as its global footprint, according to Ziesman.

June 11, 2024, 6:02 PM

