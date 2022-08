News From Law.com

Following the launch of its 12th U.S. location in Chicago earlier this year, Norton Rose Fulbright is adding seven lawyers and three paralegals from a locally based renewable energy and real estate boutique. Leadership at Clean Law, a distributed law firm with 12 employees based in cities around the country, officially closed doors to business Monday, and seven lawyers and three paralegals have relocated to the Am Law 100 firm's projects practice.

August 15, 2022, 11:00 AM