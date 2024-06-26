Norton Rose Continues Steady Raid of BCLP With Former AUSA H...

News From Law.com

Norton Rose Fulbright hired Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner Andrey Spektor to its New York office, the firm announced this week.Spektor joins Norton Rose's regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance practice, and arrives with former BCLP associates Ashley Spechler and Jamison Winters. He is the latest former BCLP partner to join the firm in recent history: Norton Rose picked off a 12-lawyer team—including four partners—earlier this month in an effort to grow its global investigations practice. Norton Rose also hired Andrew Schoulder, the creator and co-chair of BCLP's special situations group, in June 2023, and added six BCLP partners in Atlanta and St. Louis in April 2023. The latter group included the leaders of BCLP's global insurance practice and the US leaders of its global technology and commercial transactions practice.

New York

June 26, 2024, 11:56 AM