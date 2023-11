News From Law.com International

Norton Rose Fulbright has added a Clyde & Co partner to its ranks in South Africa, continuing a concerted lateral hiring campaign which began at the firm in November 2021. Ina Iyer is joining the insurance team from 1 December, the firm's recently appointed CEO, Brent Botha, said in an interview.

November 06, 2023, 4:30 AM

