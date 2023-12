News From Law.com

Norton Rose Fulbright has tapped emerging technologies lawyer Jason Novak to lead the firm's San Francisco office. Novak succeeds Jeff Margulies, who has served as partner-in-charge of the San Francisco and Los Angeles offices for the last five years. Margulies will continue to lead the firm's LA outpost.

