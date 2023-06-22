Norton Rose Adds Kirkland Corporate Finance Partner in Dalla...

News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis corporate finance partner Kimberly Perdue has moved to Norton Rose Fulbright as a partner in Dallas to assist with high demand in the finance area. "There is a great deal of activity in the finance space right now, especially as companies consider their options in the face of higher interest rates. Kimberly has a wealth of experience that will greatly enhance our capabilities," Stephen Castro, U.S. head of finance for Norton Rose, wrote in a press release.

June 22, 2023, 3:06 PM

