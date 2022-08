New Suit

Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company Monday in Colorado District Court. The lawsuit, which takes aim at Cody Forlenza, seeks a determination voiding two disability insurance policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02146, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, The v. Forlenza.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 7:52 PM