Financial services giant Northwestern Mutual is promoting corporate counsel and vice president Ryan Heinemann to general counsel, succeeding Chris Gawart, who is retiring after 12 years in the role. Heinemann started at Northwestern Mutual in 2012 as an assistant general counsel and assistant secretary. He advanced to his current role in 2021.

Banking & Financial Services

December 12, 2022, 5:10 AM