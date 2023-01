New Suit - Contract

Northwest Pipe Co. filed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Victaulic Co. and Allen Myers MD Inc. on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, accuses Victaulic of supplying defective pipes and couplings for a water-waste treatment plant project in Baltimore. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00230, Northwest Pipe Co. v. Victaulic Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 6:20 PM