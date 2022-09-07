New Suit - Trademark

Martha Stewart Living and cannabis company Canopy Growth were hit with a copyright and trade dress infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Perkins Coie on behalf of Northwest Natural Goods, a Portland-based cannabis edibles company known for its popular brand 'Wyld.' The complaint accuses the defendants of launching a line of CBD products with packaging nearly identical to Wyld's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01340, Northwest Natural Goods LLC v. Canopy Growth USA LLC et al.

September 07, 2022, 9:00 PM