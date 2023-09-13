Who Got The Work

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt shareholder Ryen Godwin and associate Michael Mahoney have stepped in to defend seafood processing facility South Bend Products LLC in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, filed June 28 in Washington Western District Court by Kampmeier & Knutsen on behalf of Northwest Environmental Defense Center, accuses the defendant of violating the Clean Water Act by discharging pollutants from its facility despite not having a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tiffany Cartwright, is 3:23-cv-05577, Northwest Environmental Defense Center v. South Bend Products LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 13, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Northwest Environmental Defense Center

Plaintiffs

Kampmeier & Knutsen (seattle)

defendants

South Bend Products LLC

South Bend Products, LLC

defendant counsels

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Michael James Mahoney

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws