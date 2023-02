Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Kinsale Insurance to Idaho District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over commercial general liability and excess liability premiums, was filed by Blewett Mushlitz Hally on behalf of Northwest Coasters. The case is 3:23-cv-00057, Northwest Coasters, Inc. v. Kinsale Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 5:40 PM