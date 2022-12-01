New Suit - Securities

Virtu Financial and other defendants were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll on behalf of Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. The court action accuses the defendants of manipulating Northwest Biotherapeutics' share price through the practice of 'spoofing.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10185, Northwest Biotherpeutics, Inc v. Canaccord Genuity LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 12:18 PM