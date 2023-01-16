Who Got The Work

Marjorie J. Peerce and J. Chesley Burruss from Ballard Spahr entered appearances for G1 Execution Services LLC in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll on behalf of Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc., accuses the defendants of manipulating Northwest Biotherapeutics' share price through the practice of 'spoofing.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-10185, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc v. Canaccord Genuity LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 16, 2023, 5:26 AM