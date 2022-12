New Suit - Employment

Waste Management of California d/b/a Barrel Disposal Service was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court action was brought by Reid, McCarthy, Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01741, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Waste Management of California Inc.

Business Services

December 09, 2022, 12:56 PM