New Suit - Employment

Supervalu, a wholesale food distributor acquired in 2018 by United Natural Foods, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators, which accuses the defendant of failing to pay over $18,000 plus interest in contributions to the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00145, Northwest Administrators Inc v. SuperValu Inc.